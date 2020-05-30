UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Chris Gutierrez Batters Vince Morales With Leg Kicks

Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales opened the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. Gutierrez picked up the TKO win after battering the legs of Morales with kicks.

The finish happened in the second round when a left hook and then followed up with a low kick from Gutierrez finished off Morales as the referee stepped in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Morales goes down and @CGutierrezMMA earns the 10th TKO victory by leg kicks in UFC history 🦵 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/MnxqIx3PxX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 30, 2020

Just the 10th TKO via leg kick in UFC HISTORY! 🤯



An absolute masterclass from @CGutierrezMMA! #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/8Mz79QOWdi — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 30, 2020

