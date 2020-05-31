UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Gilbert Burns Outsrikes Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns was an interesting fight in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. Woodley found himself down early after being rocked and dropped only to then get pounced on by Burns with a series of strikes. Burns continued the pressure and beatdown of Woodley.

The former UFC welterweight champ did have some moments but not enough to overcome the problems that he faced in a new version of Burns. The judges gave the win to Burns.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

There's a massive cut over the left eye of Tyron Woodley 😬 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/fwoSlTHF4o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Late in the fight, @GilbertDurinho rocks and drops Tyron Woodley again 😬 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/ncnG1pg9BO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

After having four title defenses of the welterweight title over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till, Woodley dropped the strap in his previous fight to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019 by decision.

For Burns, he was coming off a TKO win over Demian Maia in his previous fight. This was after he scored a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen. Before that, he moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a five-fight winning streak.

UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 9. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.