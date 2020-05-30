UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Jamahal Hill TKO’s Klidson Abreu

Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu was quick at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. Hill, a former Dana White Contender Series competitor, moves to 8-0 in his MMA career as he ran through Abreu.

Hill landed a big left hand then dropped him with a right hand only for him to land some knee strikes to the gut later on and finished him with strikes on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

