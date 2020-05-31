UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Mackenzie Dern Taps Hannah Cifers

Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers was a fun fight at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. In the first round, Dern was able to lock in a kneebar for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Letting @MackenzieDern grab a hold of your leg will typically not end well 🦵 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/c62HfLBZG2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Too good on the ground! 👀



🇧🇷 @MackenzieDern secures the RD 1 submission. #UFCVegas



Main card continues on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/i2BHp9Lu2F — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

In her latest fight, Dern lost to Amanda Ribas at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in October 2019. The popular prospect had a 7-0 record in professional MMA prior to this fight including wins over Amanda Cooper at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event and her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder at UFC 222, where she scored a split decision win.

Cifers went 2-2 in her last four bouts with a loss to Maycee Barber by TKO in November 2018 then two straight wins over Polyana Viana by split decision at UFC 235 and then Jodie Esqibel at UFC 241 via decision. She then lost to Angela Hill by TKO in January 2020.

