UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Roosevelt Roberts Chokes Out Brok Weaver

Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts kept the action going at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. This was all Roberts who eventually got a submission attempt to stick to walk away with the victory by rear-naked choke.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Roosevelt "The Predator" Roberts made Brok Weaver his prey at #UFCVegas, sinking in the second-round submission. pic.twitter.com/xGMgCaPg52 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

IT'S DONE.



Roberts squashes the beef w/ a RD 2 RNC! 💪



Roberts squashes the beef w/ a RD 2 RNC! 💪

Weaver entered this fight on an 8-fight winning streak including his promotional debut that was his previous fight that saw him score a win over Rodrigo Vargas by DQ thanks to an illegal knee shot in February 2020.

Roberts was on an 8-fight winning streak including two under the UFC banner before dropping his only loss thus far to Vinc Pichel by decision in June 2019. He rebounded with a decision win over Alexander Yakovlev in November 2019.

UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

