UFC on ESPN 9 Live Weigh-in Results Today (May 29)

The UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (May 29).

Tomorrow night, the UFC will make its return to Las Vegas. The promotion is set to hold an event inside the UFC APEX. This event was cleared by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after lifting a ban on sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headlining the card will be a welterweight tilt between former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. Woodley hasn’t competed since losing the welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman back in March 2019. As for Burns, he’s coming off a big win over Demian Maia. Without question, there has been no fight bigger in Burns’ pro MMA career than stepping inside the Octagon with Woodley.

Also featured on tomorrow night’s card will be a heavyweight bout between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai. Spike Carlyle vs. Billy Quarantillo and Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts will also be showcased on the main card. The main card will get started with Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers.

In total, there are five main card fights and six bouts on the preliminary portion of the card. UFC on ESPN 9 will air live in its entirety on both the main ESPN network and ESPN+

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC on ESPN 9. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 9 will begin at noon ET. Keep refreshing this page for live weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight fight

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5)*

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern ()

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Katlyn Chookagian (136) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Gabriel Green (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Klidson Abreu () vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Casey Kenney () vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)

*- Fighter Missed Weight