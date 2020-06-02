UFC on ESPN 9 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face 180-Day Sits

The UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions are in.
This past Saturday night (May 30), UFC on ESPN 9 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Gilbert Burns took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Burns turned in a stellar performance, earning the unanimous decision victory. Burns’ medical suspension is just for 30 days with 21 days no contact. As for Woodley, he will sit for 45 days unless his left eyebrow laceration is cleared by a physician beforehand. He must go 30 days with no contact.
Spike Carlyle is tied for the lengthiest sit on the card. He was defeated by Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision in an action-packed fight. Carlyle will be on the sidelines for 180 days unless he can be cleared by an orthopedic physician following a left knee MRI.
Also receiving a 180-day medical suspension is Vince Morales, who was stopped via TKO due to vicious leg kicks from Chris Gutierrez. Morales can return sooner if his right orbital fracture is cleared by an opthalmologist.
Here are the rest of the UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions (via MMAJunkie).
- Gilbert Burns: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Tyron Woodley: Suspended 45 days or until left eyebrow laceration is cleared by physician; no contact for 30 days
- Augusto Sakai: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Blagoy Ivanov: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Billy Quarantillo: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Spike Carlyle: Suspended 180 days or until left knee MRI is cleared by an orthopedic physician; no contact for 21 days
- Roosevelt Roberts: No suspension
- Brok Weaver: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Mackenzie Dern: No suspension
- Hannah Cifers: No suspension
- Katlyn Chookagian: No suspension
- Antonina Shevchenko: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Daniel Rodriguez: No suspension
- Gabe Green: No suspension
- Jamahal Hill: No suspension
- Klidson Abreu: Suspended 45 days; no contact for 30 days
- Brandon Royval: No suspension
- Tim Elliott: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Casey Kenney: No suspension
- Louis Smolka: Suspended 30 days; no contact for 21 days
- Chris Gutierrez: No suspension
- Vince Morales: Suspended 180 days or until right orbital fracture is cleared by opthalmologist with minimum 45-day suspension; no contact for 30 days