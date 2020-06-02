UFC on ESPN 9 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face 180-Day Sits

The UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions are in.

This past Saturday night (May 30), UFC on ESPN 9 was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Gilbert Burns took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Burns turned in a stellar performance, earning the unanimous decision victory. Burns’ medical suspension is just for 30 days with 21 days no contact. As for Woodley, he will sit for 45 days unless his left eyebrow laceration is cleared by a physician beforehand. He must go 30 days with no contact.

Spike Carlyle is tied for the lengthiest sit on the card. He was defeated by Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision in an action-packed fight. Carlyle will be on the sidelines for 180 days unless he can be cleared by an orthopedic physician following a left knee MRI.

Also receiving a 180-day medical suspension is Vince Morales, who was stopped via TKO due to vicious leg kicks from Chris Gutierrez. Morales can return sooner if his right orbital fracture is cleared by an opthalmologist.

Here are the rest of the UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions (via MMAJunkie).