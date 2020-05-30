UFC on ESPN 9 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The virtual UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (May 30), UFC on ESPN 9 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, welterweights Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns will collide. UFC on ESPN 9’s co-main event will see heavyweight Blagoy Ivanov go one-on-one with Augusto Sakai. Welterweight action between Gabriel Green and Daniel Rodriguez will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 9 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN 9.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Welterweight bout: Gabriel Green vs Daniel Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Brok Weaver vs Roosevelt Roberts

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)