UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC on ESPN 9 goes down tonight (Saturday, May 30, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout.

After having four title defenses of the welterweight title over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till, Woodley dropped the strap in his previous fight to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019 by decision.

For Burns, he was coming off a TKO win over Demian Maia in his previous fight. This was after he scored a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen. Before that, he moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a five-fight winning streak.

The co-headliner will see Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai battle it out in the co-main event. Gabriel Green vs Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout, Brok Weaver vs Roosevelt Roberts in a lightweight showdown, and Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 9 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN 9 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Welterweight bout: Gabriel Green vs Daniel Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Brok Weaver vs Roosevelt Roberts

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko

Catchweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle

Light heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval

Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney

Featherweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales

