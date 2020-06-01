UFC On ESPN 9 Salaries: Tyron Woodley Emerges As Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN 9 salaries are in.

UFC on ESPN 9 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (May 30). In the main event, Gilbert Burns went one-on-one with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The co-main event saw heavyweight action as Augusto Sakai shared the Octagon with Blagoy Ivanov. The card also featured Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle, Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver, Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers, and more.

Burns made a statement in the UFC on ESPN 9 headliner. He decimated Woodley for five rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory. He earned a salary of $164,000, while Woodley was the event’s top earner at $200,000.

Katlyn Chookagian, who fought in the feature preliminary bout against Antonina Shevchenko, came in third on the salary list. She scored $120,000 after defeating Shevchenko, who made $35,000.

Here is a full list of the UFC on ESPN 9 salaries, which were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (via MMAJunkie).