Saturday, December 5, 2020
UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori Weigh-In Results: OSP Misses

By Clyde Aidoo
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The weigh-ins are complete for UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori, and all but one fighter successfully made weight.

The main event tomorrow night will feature Jack Hermansson taking on Marvin Vettori in another short-notice main event for the promotion. Hermansson was originally slated to face Darren Till, then Kevin Holland, but now neither the fans nor Hermansson have to worry, as his opponent is now completely set in stone after today’s weigh-ins.

There were some issues with the co-main event, though, as Ovince Saint Preux was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of his bout against undefeated Jamahal Hill. As a result, Saint Preux will be fined 20% of his purse.

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori takes place Saturday, December 5 from the UFC APEX. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 7:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (207.5)*

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Justin Jaynes (156)

Montana De La Rosa (125.75) vs. Taila Santos (125.5)

John Allan (205) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)

Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (134.5)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Wiman (155.5)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Jimmy Flick (125.5)

Damon Jackson (145) vs. Ilia Topuria (145)

Jake Collier (264.5) vs. Gian Villante (243)

Keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for live updates and results from UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori!

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori Weigh-In Results: OSP Misses

