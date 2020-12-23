UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal Medical Suspensions Released

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released its medical suspensions from UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal.

UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal took place from the UFC Apex Saturday, December 19. The main event saw Stephen Thompson defeat Geoff Neal via unanimous decision, and the co-main event saw former featherweight champion Jose Aldo defeat Marlon Vera by unanimous decision as well. Below are the full results from last week’s card along with the medical suspensions for the athletes (h/t Mixedmartialarts.com).

UFC ON ESPN: THOMPSON VS. NEAL MEDICAL SUSPENSIONS

Stephen Thompson defeated Geoff Neal by Unanimous Decision

•Thompson must have MRI of right knee & thigh & X-Ray of right hand, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 02/18/21, no contact until 02/03/21.

•Neal suspended until 02/03/21, No contact until 01/19/21 – Laceration right eyebrow.

Jose Aldo defeated Marlon Vera by Unanimous Decision

•Aldo suspended until 01/10/21, No contest until 01/03/21.

•Vera must have MRI of left wrist and X-Ray of left hand & wrist, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

Michel Pereira defeated Khaos Williams by Unanimous Decision

•Pereira suspended until 01/03/21, No contact until 12/27/20.

•Williams suspended until 01/19/21, No contact until 01/10/21 – Laceration on right cheek.

Rob Font defeated Marlon Moraes by TKO

•Font suspended until 01/10/21, No contact until 01/03/21.

•Moraes suspended until 02/03/21, No contact until 01/19/21.

Marcin Tybura defeated Greg Hardy by TKO

•Tybura suspended until 01/19/21, No contact until 01/10/21 – Laceration on nose.

•Hardy suspended until 02/03/21, No contact until 01/19/21.

Anthony Pettis defeated Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision

•Pettis must have X-ray of nose, if positive must have ENT Dr clearance and must have X-ray of right foot, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

•Morono suspended until 01/19/21, No contact until 01/10/21.

Pannie Kianzad defeated Sijara Eubanks by Unanimous Decision

•Kianzad must have X-Ray & MRI of left hand & thumb, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

​•Eubanks suspended until 01/10/21, No contact until 01/03/21.

Deron Winn defeated Antonio Arroyo via unanimous decision

•Winn must have MRI or X-ray of left knee, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/10/21, no contact until 01/03/21.

•Arroyo suspended until 01/10/21 No contact until 01/03/21

Taila Santos defeated Gillian Robertson by Unanimous Decision

•Santos must have MRI of right elbow, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

•Robertson suspended until 02/03/21 No contact until 01/19/21 – Laceration on nose.

Tafon Nchukwi defeated Jamie Pickett by Unanimous Decision

•Nchukwi must have MRI or X-ray of right knee & left shoulder, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 02/03/21, no contact until 01/19/21.

•Pickett suspended until 02/03/21, No contact until 01/19/21.

Jimmy Flick defeated Cody Durden by Submission

•Flick must have X-ray of right foot, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

•Durden must have MRI of right knee, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/18/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/19/21, no contact until 01/10/21.

Christos Giagos defeated Carlton Minus by Unanimous Decision

•Giagos must have left eye corneal abrasion cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 06/18/21.