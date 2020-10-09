UFC on ESPN+37 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+37 weigh-ins are now complete! All fighters successfully made weight for the event.

Tomorrow night (October 10), UFC on ESPN+37 will take place on Fight Island. In the main event, former title challenger Marlon Moraes will face Cory Sandhagen in a fight that will have major bearings on the bantamweight rankings. Moraes is ranked #1 and Sandhagen is ranked #4. With a victory over Sandhagen, Moraes could potentially leapfrog the man who most believe is currently next in line for a title shot, Aljamain Sterling. This is especially possible given the fact that Moraes holds a victory over Sterling.

In the co-main event, longtime UFC highlight reel Edson Barboza will face Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout. A victory for Barboza would mark his first in the featherweight division. In fact, it will mark his first win in over two years regardless of weight class. Meanwhile, Makwan Amirkhani is coming off a submission victory over Danny Henry at UFC 251 in July.

UFC on ESPN+ 37 takes place Saturday, October 10, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 5:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD (8PM ET, ESPN+)

Marlon Moraes (136) vs Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs Marcin Tybura (263)

Markus Perez (186) vs Dricus Du Plessis (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs Alan Baudot (254)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (5PM ET, ESPN+)

Tom Breese (186) vs KB Bhullar (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Ali AlQaisi (136) vs Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

Keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC on ESPN+37!