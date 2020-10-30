Friday, October 30, 2020

UFC on ESPN+39 Weigh-In Results: Silva vs. Hall Official

By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 weigh-ins are now complete!

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 39 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Anderson Silva will compete in what is practically confirmed to be his final bout in the promotion when he faces Uriah Hall. Both fighters successfully made weight for the contest.

In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell will have an opportunity to make a big splash in the featherweight division when the bright prospect takes on established veteran Andre Fili.

Jack Marshman missed the middleweight limit for his fight against Sean Strickland and will be fined 20% of his fight purse as a result. Welterweight Cole Williams also missed weight and will be fined 40% of his purse in his bout against Jason Witt.

Greg Hardy initially missed weight and would have been the first heavyweight in UFC history to do so, but he was able to successfully make weight on his second attempt.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 takes place Saturday, October 31, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 7:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 4:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Anderson Silva (184)

Andre Fili (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Kevin Holland (185.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Maurice Greene (250) vs. Greg Hardy (264.5)

Bobby Green (155) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 PM ET)

Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Victor Rodriquez (133) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Jack Marshman (187.5)** vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Cole Williams (175.5)* vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Kevin Natividad (134.5)

