UFC on ESPN+40 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters On Target

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 weigh-ins are now complete and all fighters successfully made weight!

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 40 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Thiago Santos will compete against resurging Glover Teixeira. Both fighters successfully made weight for the contest.

In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski will make his 33rd walk to the Octagon when he takes on a man over 12 years his junior in Tanner Boser. Both fighters were victorious in their most recent bouts, with Boser on a two-fight winning streak.

UFC on ESPN+ 40 takes place Saturday, November 7, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 7:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons (146)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (258) vs. Alexandr Romanov (260)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Anthony Birchak (136) vs. Gustavo Lopez (135.75)

