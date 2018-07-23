UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier Preview

The UFC returns to with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC on FOX 30 show.

The event, also known as UFC Calgary, is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.



The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.



Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Alvarez and Poirier have fought once before as their first took place at UFC 211 last May that resulted in a no contest. In previous interviews, Alvarez hasn’t been too high on a rematch. One of the problems of making this fight happen was the fact that the former UFC lightweight champion wanted a new contract before accepting his next bout and fighting inside of the Octagon as he only has one fight left on his deal.

Aldo was on top of the featherweight division for several years until he lost the featherweight belt to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in 2015. Despite regaining the belt the following year after it was vacated, he lost it again to current champion Max Holloway.



On the flip side, Stephens is coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Josh Emmett and Dooho Choi. The expectation is that if he can pick up a win over Aldo at this show, then he could be in the running to fight the winner of Holloway – Brian Ortega later this year.

Rounding out this four bout main card is Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.



Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will serve as the headline for the preliminary portion of this card.

The Card

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier



Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens



Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres



Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono



Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Kajan Johnson



Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu



Light Heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson



Female Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian



Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Dustin Ortiz



Strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff



Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Alvaro Herrera

