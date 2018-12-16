UFC on FOX 31 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 went down from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event was the final show for the UFC’s broadcast deal with FOX. Now, the UFC will be broadcasting on ESPN starting in January. The Milwaukee crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 7,797.

The gate for the event was $616,633.91. Fight Of The Night was awarded to Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva. The pair met on the FS1 preliminary card and fought until the third round, where Silva was able to finish the fight. He landed a punch that knocked out Gordon two-and-a-half minutes into the round. Both men will take home a $50,000 bonus.

Also, Performance Of The Night Bonuses were awarded to Al Iaquinta and Charles Oliveira. Oliveira certainly had an impressive showing, opening up the main card with a quick submission victory over Jim Miller. He immediately got the fight to the ground and sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing the submission in just over a minute’s time. As for Iaquinta, he main evented the night opposite Kevin Lee. He put on a hard-fought battle, but edged out “The Motown Phenom” on the scorecards for the unanimous decision win.

Both Iaquinta and Oliveira will take home an extra $50,000 for their spectacular performances.