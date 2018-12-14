UFC on FOX 31 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Dec. 14)

The UFC on FOX 31 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Dec. 15), UFC on FOX 31 takes place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the main event, Kevin Lee will look to avenge his Feb. 2014 loss against Al Iaquinta. Both men tipped the scales in front of reporters this morning. Both “The Motown Phenom” and “Raging” were able to hit the 156-pound mark. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC on FOX 31 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The co-main event will also feature a lightweight bout. Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker will collide. Many are calling this the biggest bout in Hooker’s professional mixed martial arts career. Not only has the stage never been brighter for Hooker, but he’s also never taken on someone as high ranked as Barboza. It won’t be long before we find out if Hooker sinks or swims. Both men tipped the scales at 156 pounds.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 31 is the 135-pound scrap between Sergio Pettis and Rob Font. We’ve also got staredowns between Jim Miller and Charles Oliveira, as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the UFC on FOX 31 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC on FOX 31 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.