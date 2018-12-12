UFC On FOX 31 Commentators & Desk Analysts Revealed

The UFC on FOX 31 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC on FOX 31 will take place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event is scheduled for this Saturday night (Dec. 15). This is set to be the final UFC event on the major FOX network. The UFC will transition to ESPN next year.

UFC on FOX 31 Broadcast Plans

UFC on FOX 31 will feature a three-man commentary team. Jon Anik will be on play-by-play duties, while Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder will serve as color commentators. MMAJunkie.com confirmed the news with a FOX official.

Tyron Woodley and Michael Bisping will be the FOX Sports desk analysts for UFC on FOX 31, while Karyn Bryant hosts. Megan Olivi is set to be on the scene for interviews.

UFC on FOX 31 will be headlined by a lightweight rematch between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. Back in Feb. 2014, Iaquinta earned a unanimous decision victory over Lee. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker will get the most pivotal fight of his career when he meets Edson Barboza.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on FOX 31. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

