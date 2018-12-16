UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Al Iaquinta Outlasts Kevin Lee

Al Iaquinta was able to get his hand raised against Kevin Lee.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After five back and forth rounds of battling it out inside of the Octagon, Iaquinta was able to get the judges on his side and earn a unanimous decision win over the title contender.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Who takes it? We enter the fifth & final round. #UFCMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/JjQIQKdkC4 — UFC (@ufc) December 16, 2018

