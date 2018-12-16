UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Edson Barboza Destroys Dan Hooker

Edson Barboza was able to put on a beating to Dan Hooker in a fight that should’ve been stopped earlier.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After a great back and forth exchange of strikes, Barboza almost stopped him by knockout in the second round but Hooker showed off his toughness until being stopped by continuous body strikes in the third round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Barboza vs Hooker was an ALL OUT WAR. Nothing but respect for both guys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P8SKGdtSQD — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2018

