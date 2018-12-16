UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Charles Oliveira Chokes Out Jim Miller

Charles Oliveira made quick work of Jim Miller. 

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Oliveira managed to tap out the UFC Veteran with a rear-naked choke in the very first round. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on FOX 31. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

