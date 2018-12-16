UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Charles Oliveira Chokes Out Jim Miller

Charles Oliveira made quick work of Jim Miller.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Oliveira managed to tap out the UFC Veteran with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

3rd submission win in row, we see you Charles Oliveira pic.twitter.com/zqsX4txRRd — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2018

