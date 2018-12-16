UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Jack Hermansson Taps Gerald Meerschaert

Jack Hermansson tapped out Gerald Meerschaert.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It didn’t take long until Hermansson got the submission win in the first round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Jack Hermansson night just opened up 👀… pic.twitter.com/xbZneg0luI — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 15, 2018

