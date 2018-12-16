UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Joaquim Silva Finishes Jared Gordon With Standing KO

Joaquim Silva finishes Jared Gordon late their in scrap.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the third round of this fight, Silva unleashed with a fury of strikes in order to earn the KO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

the man has a family, Joaquim Silva… pic.twitter.com/DDo0TIAfAX — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2018

