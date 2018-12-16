UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Joaquim Silva Finishes Jared Gordon With Standing KO

Joaquim Silva finishes Jared Gordon late their in scrap.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the third round of this fight, Silva unleashed with a fury of strikes in order to earn the KO win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
the man has a family, Joaquim Silva… pic.twitter.com/DDo0TIAfAX
WHAT A FIGHT!
WHAT AN AMAZING FINISH!@NettoBJJ #UFCMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/iqKUzwHn45
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on FOX 31. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.