UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Juan Adams TKO’s Chris De La Rocha

Juan Adams was able to beat Chris De La Rocha.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Unlike other heavyweight fights, this one almost went the distance until Adams was able to finish his opponent in the third round with strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

