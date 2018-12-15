UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Mike Rodriguez Levels Adam Milstead

Mike Rodriguez leveled Adam Milstead in route to victory.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rodriguez was able to land a big knee strike to the liver that led to him earning a TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Straight to the liver!@MRodMMA doesn't need long to grab his first UFC victory! #UFCMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/z9yr9lmm6s — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2018

