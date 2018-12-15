UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Mike Rodriguez Levels Adam Milstead

Randal Corp
Mike Rodriguez leveled Adam Milstead in route to victory.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rodriguez was able to land a big knee strike to the liver that led to him earning a TKO win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on FOX 31.

