UFC on FOX 31 Highlights: Rob Font Dominates Sergio Pettis

Rob Font was able to dominate Sergio Pettis for three rounds.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on FOX 31 event on Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This fight went the distance after Font outlasted him in order to pick up a unanimous decision victory.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

