We now have the UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions from last month’s (Sat. December 15, 2018) Milwaukee show. The event was held from the Fiserv Forum and was headlined by a huge lightweight match-up between two of the world’s best. Kevin Lee matched up against Al Iaquinta in a rematch from their initial meeting in 2014.
Iaquinta once again came out on top with a unanimous decision victory over “The Motown Phenom.” Also, Edson Barboza picked up a dominant win over Dan Hooker in the night’s co-featured bout of the evening. Charles Oliveira also picked up a quick submission win over Jim Miller to open up the main card.
After the card, seven fighters are looking at up to six-month medical suspensions. Names such as Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, and Sergio Pettis are included in the mix. Check out the full UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions here below:
- Al Iaquinta: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Kevin Lee: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Edson Barboza: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand and right foot
- Dan Hooker: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor
- Rob Font: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Sergio Pettis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist
- Jim Miller: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Drakkar Klose: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Bobby Green: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
- Joaquim Silva: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Jared Gordon: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI for right hamstring
- Zak Cummings: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist
- Trevor Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
- Jordan Griffin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
- Adam Milstead: suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician
- Chris De La Rocha: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray