UFC on FOX 31 Medical Suspensions

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
Al Iaquinta Kevin Lee
Image CredxJeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We now have the UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions from last month’s (Sat. December 15, 2018) Milwaukee show. The event was held from the Fiserv Forum and was headlined by a huge lightweight match-up between two of the world’s best. Kevin Lee matched up against Al Iaquinta in a rematch from their initial meeting in 2014.

Iaquinta once again came out on top with a unanimous decision victory over “The Motown Phenom.” Also, Edson Barboza picked up a dominant win over Dan Hooker in the night’s co-featured bout of the evening. Charles Oliveira also picked up a quick submission win over Jim Miller to open up the main card.

After the card, seven fighters are looking at up to six-month medical suspensions. Names such as Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, and Sergio Pettis are included in the mix. Check out the full UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions here below:

  • Al Iaquinta: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Kevin Lee: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Edson Barboza: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand and right foot
  • Dan Hooker: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor
  • Rob Font: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Sergio Pettis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist
  • Jim Miller: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Drakkar Klose: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Bobby Green: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
  • Joaquim Silva: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Jared Gordon: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI for right hamstring
  • Zak Cummings: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist
  • Trevor Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
  • Jordan Griffin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
  • Adam Milstead: suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician
  • Chris De La Rocha: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR