We now have the UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions from last month’s (Sat. December 15, 2018) Milwaukee show. The event was held from the Fiserv Forum and was headlined by a huge lightweight match-up between two of the world’s best. Kevin Lee matched up against Al Iaquinta in a rematch from their initial meeting in 2014.

Iaquinta once again came out on top with a unanimous decision victory over “The Motown Phenom.” Also, Edson Barboza picked up a dominant win over Dan Hooker in the night’s co-featured bout of the evening. Charles Oliveira also picked up a quick submission win over Jim Miller to open up the main card.

After the card, seven fighters are looking at up to six-month medical suspensions. Names such as Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, and Sergio Pettis are included in the mix. Check out the full UFC on FOX 31 medical suspensions here below: