UFC on FOX 31: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta Poster Revealed (Photo)

The poster for the UFC on FOX 31 event, featuring a lightweight bout between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta, has been revealed. The card goes down from the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 15th. The event will also mark the end of the UFC’s seven years with FOX Sports before moving on to ESPN:

Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta! Your #UFCMilwaukee poster has dropped! pic.twitter.com/gi6oEKO6jp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 22, 2018

Lee recently had a five-fight win streak snapped by Tony Ferguson last year. Ferguson submitted “The Motown Phenom” at UFC 216 to win the interim lightweight title. Lee was able to bounce back this past April with a TKO win over Edson Barboza. Now, he’ll get back into the cage against Al Iaquinta.

Iaquinta also had a five-fight winning streak broken recently. He was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April. Iaquinta was a late-notice replacement for Max Holloway, who wasn’t able to make the walk. He lost out on beating “The Eagle” for the then-vacant 155-pound title.

