UFC on FOX 31 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jim Miller & Charles Oliveira Top List

UFC on FOX 31 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) took place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card aired on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 PM ET. The event marked the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports. 

Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. In the co-headliner, it was Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four bout main card was Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Al Iaquinta: $10,000 def. Kevin Lee: $10,000

Edson Barboza: $15,000 def. Dan Hooker: $10,000

Rob Font: $5,000 def. Sergio Pettis: $10,000

Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Zak Ottow: $5,000 def. Dwight Grant: $3,500

Drakkar Klose: $4,000 def. Bobby Green: $10,000

Joaquim Silva: $4,000 def. Jared Gordon: $4,000

Jack Hermansson: $5,000 def. Gerald Meerschaert: $5,000

Dan Ige: $3,500 def. Jordan Griffin: $3,500

Mike Rodriguez: $3,500 def. Adam Milstead: $4,000

Zak Cummings: $5,000 def. Trevor Smith: $10,000

Juan Adams: $3,500 def. Chris De La Rocha: $4,000

