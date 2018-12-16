UFC on FOX 31 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jim Miller & Charles Oliveira Top List

UFC on FOX 31 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) took place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card aired on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 PM ET. The event marked the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports.

Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. In the co-headliner, it was Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four bout main card was Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Al Iaquinta: $10,000 def. Kevin Lee: $10,000



Edson Barboza: $15,000 def. Dan Hooker: $10,000



Rob Font: $5,000 def. Sergio Pettis: $10,000



Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000



Zak Ottow: $5,000 def. Dwight Grant: $3,500



Drakkar Klose: $4,000 def. Bobby Green: $10,000



Joaquim Silva: $4,000 def. Jared Gordon: $4,000



Jack Hermansson: $5,000 def. Gerald Meerschaert: $5,000



Dan Ige: $3,500 def. Jordan Griffin: $3,500



Mike Rodriguez: $3,500 def. Adam Milstead: $4,000



Zak Cummings: $5,000 def. Trevor Smith: $10,000



Juan Adams: $3,500 def. Chris De La Rocha: $4,000