UFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta

Tonight the final UFC event on FOX will be held before the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut jumps over to ESPN. UFC on FOX 31 will go down from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the main event, Kevin Lee will meet Al Iaquinta in a lightweight rematch from their initial meeting back in 2014.
Also, Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon to take on Dan Hooker. In bantamweight action, Rob Font takes on Sergio Pettis. And opening up the main card will be a fight between lightweight veteran Jim Miller and Charles Oliveira. Check out MMA News UFC on FOX 31 results below. Also, be sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker
- Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Zak Ottow
- Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose
- Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva
- Middleweight: Zak Cummings vs. Trevor Smith
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. Dan Ige
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Chris De La Rocha
