UFC on FOX 31 Salaries: Charles Oliveira Tops List

The Wisconsin State Athletic Commission released the UFC on FOX 31 salaries and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) took place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The main card aired on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 PM ET. The event marked the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports. The Las Vegas-based promotion has signed new broadcast deal with ESPN is slated to begin in January of 2019.

Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. In the co-headliner, it was Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four bout main card was Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAjunkie:

Main Card (8 PM ET, FOX)

Al Iaquinta: $138,000 (includes $69,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Lee: $84,000

Edson Barboza: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Dan Hooker: $75,000

Rob Font: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Sergio Pettis: $33,000

Charles Oliveira: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus) def. Jim Miller: $68,000

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, FS1)

Zak Ottow: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Dwight Grant: $21,000

Drakkar Klose: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Bobby Green: $25,000

Joaquim Silva: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jared Gordon: $16,000

Jack Hermansson: $42,000 (includes $21,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $35,000

Zak Cummings: $58,000 (includes $29,000 win bonus) def. Trevor Smith: $29,000

Dan Ige: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jordan Griffin: $12,000

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, Fight Pass)

Mike Rodriguez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Adam Milstead: $10,000

Juan Adams: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Chris De La Rocha: $10,000