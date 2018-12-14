UFC on FOX 31 Live Weigh-in Results Today (Dec. 14)

The UFC on FOX 31 weigh-ins are set to begin.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 15), UFC on FOX 31 will take place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the main event, Kevin Lee will take on Al Iaquinta. This will be a rematch as back in Feb. 2014, “Raging” defeated “The Motown Phenom” via unanimous decision. Lee vs. Iaquinta will be the final UFC bout on the major FOX network.

UFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, all 26 fighters will tip the scales for the weigh-ins. That includes co-headliners Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker. Rob Font and Sergio Pettis are set to meet on the main card and they’ll be weighed in as well. Tomorrow’s main card begins with Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira.

Follow along with MMA News as we’ll be providing live results of the weigh-ins. Keep refreshing this page for updates:

Main Card (FOX)

Kevin Lee () vs. Al Iaquinta (156)

Edson Barboza (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Rob Font () vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (152)

Prelims (FS1)

Dwight Grant (169) vs. Zak Ottow ()

Jessica-Rose Clark () vs. Andrea Lee ()

Bobby Green () vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Jack Hermansson () vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Adam Milstead (204) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203.5)

Zak Cummings (185) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Chris De La Rocha (253)

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on FOX 31. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Bellator 213 airs that same night, following the UFC’s event so be sure to join us for live coverage of that card as well.