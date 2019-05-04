Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Ottawa

The last-minute UFC Ottawa betting odds are in.

Tonight (May 4), UFC Ottawa will be held inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone will collide in a lightweight tilt. Both men hit their target weight, making this bout official. Check out the rest of the weigh-in results here.

The co-main event will feature a middleweight battle. Derek Brunson will go one-on-one with Elias Theodorou. Also on the card will be Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak, and Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez. There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras on ESPN+. The prelims will begin at 5 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET and will also air on ESPN+

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds):

Main Card

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta (-115) vs. Donald Cerrone (+105)

Al Iaquinta (-115) vs. Donald Cerrone (+105) Middleweight: Derek Brunson (+105) vs. Elias Theodorou (-115)

Derek Brunson (+105) vs. Elias Theodorou (-115) Featherweight: Shane Burgos (-150) vs. Cub Swanson (+140)

Shane Burgos (-150) vs. Cub Swanson (+140) Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (-160) vs. Brad Katona (+170)

Merab Dvalishvili (-160) vs. Brad Katona (+170) Heavyweight: Walt Harris (-175) vs. Sergey Spivak (+165)

Walt Harris (-175) vs. Sergey Spivak (+165) Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault (+155) vs. Andrew Sanchez (-165)

Preliminary Card