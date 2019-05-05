UFC Ottawa Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Donald Cerrone Al Iaquinta
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC Ottawa bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Ottawa took place inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Headlining the card was a lightweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta. Cerrone took over the fight from the third round until the final horn, taking a unanimous decision victory. Both men earned $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

The co-main event saw middleweight action. Derek Brunson went one-on-one with Elias Theodorou. Brunson ended up taking a unanimous decision victory in a bout that the crowd didn’t take too kindly to.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Walt Harris and Macy Chiasson. Harris finished Sergey Spivak in just 50 seconds via TKO and has now gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings. Chiasson also scored a TKO victory. She stopped Sarah Moras in the second stanza.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,960 fans. A live gate number came out to $807,000. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Ottawa. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Ottawa bonuses?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR