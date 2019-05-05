UFC Ottawa Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Ottawa bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Ottawa took place inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Headlining the card was a lightweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta. Cerrone took over the fight from the third round until the final horn, taking a unanimous decision victory. Both men earned $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

The co-main event saw middleweight action. Derek Brunson went one-on-one with Elias Theodorou. Brunson ended up taking a unanimous decision victory in a bout that the crowd didn’t take too kindly to.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Walt Harris and Macy Chiasson. Harris finished Sergey Spivak in just 50 seconds via TKO and has now gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings. Chiasson also scored a TKO victory. She stopped Sarah Moras in the second stanza.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,960 fans. A live gate number came out to $807,000. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Ottawa. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Ottawa bonuses?