UFC Ottawa: Cerrone vs. Iaquinta Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Ottawa show.

UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.



Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a welterweight bout will headline this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

The Card

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos

Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec

Featherweight bout: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar

Bantamweight bout: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.