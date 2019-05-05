UFC Ottawa Highlights: Donald Cerrone Batters Al Iaquinta to Victory

Donald Cerrone batters Al Iaquinta to victory.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Ottawa event from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It was a stand-up battle that saw Cerrone nearly finish him in the third round with a nasty left straight. At this point, Cerrone busted Al’s nose up and it was bleeding pretty good. Cerrone continued to pour it on and tried to get the finish throughout the rest of the fight but couldn’t. Cerrone earned the unanimous decision win.



What an ending to this fight!!

