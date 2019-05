Sarah Moras vs. Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout was smashing.

The two fighters met in a bout at the UFC Ottawa event from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Chiasson finished Moras with ground and pound in the second round to earn the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Ottawa.We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.