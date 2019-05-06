UFC Ottawa Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Receives Lengthy Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Ottawa, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Iaquinta and Brunson getting suspended for 180 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Donald Cerrone: suspended 14 days

Al Iaquinta: suspended 180 days

Derek Brunson: suspended 14 days

Elias Theodorou: suspended 14 days

Shane Burgos: suspended 14 days

Cub Swanson: suspended 30 days and medical clearance

Merab Dvalishvili: suspended 30 days

Brad Katona: suspended 14 days

Walt Harris: suspended 14 days

Sergey Spivak: suspended 60 days and medical clearance

Andrew Sanchez: suspended 30 days and medical clearance

Marc-Andre Barriault: suspended 14 days

Macy Chiasson: suspended 14 days

Sarah Moras: suspended 60 days

Vince Morales: suspended 30 days and medical clearance

Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 14 days

Nordine Taleb: suspended 14 days

Kyle Prepolec: suspended 14 days

Matt Sayles: suspended 14 days and medical clearance

Arjan Bhullar: suspended 14 days

Juan Adams: suspended 30 days and medical clearance

Cole Smith: suspended 14 days

Mitch Gagnon: suspended 14 days