Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili went the distance.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Ottawa event from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. In a decent fight that the fans didn’t like, Dvalishvili was able to pick up the win by unanimous decision win.



