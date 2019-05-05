UFC Ottawa Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone & Cub Swanson Top List

Donald Cerrone
UFC Ottawa is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Donald Cerrone: $20,000

def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000

Derek Brunson: $15,000

def. Elias Theodorou: $5,000

Shane Burgos: $5,000

def. Cub Swanson: $20,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $4,000

def. Brad Katona: $3,500

Walt Harris: $10,000

def. Serghei Spivac: $3,500

Andrew Sanchez: $5,000

def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500

Macy Chiasson: $3,500

def. Sarah Moras: $5,000

Vince Morales: $3,500

def. Aiemann Zahabi: $3,500

Nordine Taleb: $10,000

def. Kyle Prepolec: $3,500

Matt Sayles: $3,500

def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500

Arjan Bhullar: $4,000

def. Juan Adams: $3,500

Cole Smith: $3,500

def. Mitch Gagnon: $5,000

