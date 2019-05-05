UFC Ottawa Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone & Cub Swanson Top List

UFC Ottawa is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.
Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout headlined this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the six bout main card was Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Donald Cerrone: $20,000
def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000
Derek Brunson: $15,000
def. Elias Theodorou: $5,000
Shane Burgos: $5,000
def. Cub Swanson: $20,000
Merab Dvalishvili: $4,000
def. Brad Katona: $3,500
Walt Harris: $10,000
def. Serghei Spivac: $3,500
Andrew Sanchez: $5,000
def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500
Macy Chiasson: $3,500
def. Sarah Moras: $5,000
Vince Morales: $3,500
def. Aiemann Zahabi: $3,500
Nordine Taleb: $10,000
def. Kyle Prepolec: $3,500
Matt Sayles: $3,500
def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500
Arjan Bhullar: $4,000
def. Juan Adams: $3,500
Cole Smith: $3,500
def. Mitch Gagnon: $5,000