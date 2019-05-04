UFC Ottawa Results: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

Tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019) UFC Ottawa goes down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The UFC has compiled a great night of action for fight fans in Ottawa. In the main event of the night, a lightweight fight will take place between Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Also, middleweights Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou meet in the co-main event. Cub Swanson takes on Shane Burgos at featherweight. Walt Harris makes his return at heavyweight against Sergey Spivak as well. Check out MMA News’ UFC Ottawa results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson

Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Preliminary Card:

Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras

Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Vince Morales vs. Aiemann Zahabi Welterweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Nordine Taleb

Kyle Prepolec vs. Nordine Taleb Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar

Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar Bantamweight: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith

**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC Ottawa begins at 5 P.M. ET**