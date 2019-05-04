UFC Ottawa Results: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

Tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019) UFC Ottawa goes down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The UFC has compiled a great night of action for fight fans in Ottawa. In the main event of the night, a lightweight fight will take place between Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
Also, middleweights Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou meet in the co-main event. Cub Swanson takes on Shane Burgos at featherweight. Walt Harris makes his return at heavyweight against Sergey Spivak as well. Check out MMA News’ UFC Ottawa results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Cub Swanson
- Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Brad Katona
- Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak
- Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras
- Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Welterweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Nordine Taleb
- Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Arjan Bhullar
- Bantamweight: Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC Ottawa begins at 5 P.M. ET**