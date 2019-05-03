UFC Ottawa Live Weigh-in Results Today (May 3)

The UFC Ottawa weigh-in results are underway.

All 24 fighters on tomorrow night’s (May 4) card will tip the scales. That includes headliners Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone. Tomorrow’s co-main event will feature middleweight action between Derek Brunson and Elias Theodorou.

Also featured on the UFC Ottawa card will be a featherweight tilt between Cub Swanson and Shane Burgos. Bantamweights Merab Dvalishvili and Brad Katona will collide on the main card of UFC Ottawa. Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak are set to meet in a heavyweight battle. The main card will begin with middleweight action between Marc-Andre Barriault and Andrew Sanchez.

Be sure to stick with MMA News tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Ottawa. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Main Card

Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Donald Cerrone (155.5)

Derek Brunson (185.75) vs. Elias Theodorou (184.5)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.75)

Merab Dvalishvili (136) vs. Brad Katona (135.5)

Walt Harris () vs. Sergey Spivak (254.5)

Marc-Andre Barriault () vs. Andrew Sanchez (184.5)

Prelims