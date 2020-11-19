UFC Parts Ways With Anderson Silva

For the first time in 14 years, Anderson Silva is no longer with the UFC. According to a report from MMA Fighting, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that the 45-year-old and the UFC have parted ways.

The news comes following comments made by UFC President Dana White that he would not allow Silva to fight again in his company following his performance against Uriah Hall last month.

“He’s got one [fight left on his contract] and we had a deal. When he signed this contract, we had a deal that this would be his last fight,” White said after the event.

“Tonight, I don’t feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight,” White continued. “We’ve treated Anderson with nothing but respect and if you guys knew what Anderson Silva gets paid to fight, you’d s**t your f***ing pants. I think that we’ve treated him like family. I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight.”

Silva had said before the fight with Hall that it would be his last but he’s backed away somewhat from those comments since. He released a statement following the loss to Hall that some have interpreted as him announcing his retirement.

“I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives!” read part of Silva’s statement.

“Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you!”

Silva entered the UFC in 2006 with a 17-4 record. He’d go 17-7 with 1 no-contest in the UFC for a professional record of 34-11-1.