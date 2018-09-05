Darren Till’s Team Has “Overrun” UFC Performance Institute Ahead Of UFC 228

This weekend (Sat. September 8, 2018) UFC 228 will be headlined on pay-per-view (PPV) by a welterweight title fight.

Champion Tyron Woodley will defend his title against rising English star Darren Till. Till has earned big wins over the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to earn his spot.

In fact, Till’s performances have been so impressive that some are picking him to be the one to dethrone “The Chosen One.” The only issue with Till is his weight cut. Many are fearful he won’t make weight after the issues he had last time out.

To help with this, Till is using the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Till’s coach, Colin Heron, says that Till’s team has essentially “overrun” the UFC Performance Institute ahead of UFC 228 (via MMA Junkie):

“We’ve brought all of Liverpool with us,” Heron said. “So we’ve sort of overrun the Performance Institute, but they’ve been great with us. We’ve had it all to ourselves, twice a day, so I couldn’t ask for anything better.

“It’s also a rehab facility that Darren can head straight to after every session. So, whenever he needs it, he can have his ice bath or massage – it’s all here.

“Darren’s put himself out there as wanting to be one of the best fighters ever. So if that’s what he wants, this is what he’s got to do.”

Discussion: Who are you picking for this weekend’s UFC welterweight title fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!