UFC Philadelphia Bonuses: Justin Gaethje & Edson Barboza Lead The Pack

Check out the UFC Philadelphia bonuses, and which fighters took home an extra $50,000 for their spectacular performances at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tonight’s (Sat. March 30, 2019) UFC on ESPN 2 card has come to a close. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania played host to an epic night of fights. After the action concluded, there were some well-deserved bonuses to hand out.

The first going to Paul Craig, who defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu on the second fight of the main card. Craig locked in a triangle choke in the third round that left Nzechukwu no choice but to tap after Craig got the mount. Craig will take home a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

Jack Hermansson kicked down the door of the middleweight division with a tremendous victory over David Branch. Hermansson submitted Branch with a guillotine in the first round. He looked extremely impressive, and will be a force to be reckoned with at 185 pounds moving forward. Hermansson is also taking home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, the Fight Of The Night bonus goes to main eventers Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza. The two strikers put on an exciting first few minutes in the first round, before Gaethje ended the night. A huge hook from “The Highlight” as Barboza was backing away knocked the Brazilian out cold. Although Gaethje reigned supreme, both men will take home an extra $50,000 for the amazing main event.

