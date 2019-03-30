UFC Philadelphia Highlights: Desmond Green Runs Through Ross Pearson

Desmond Green runs through Ross Pearson.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In round 1, Green scores a single-leg takedown and then unloads an endless stream of right hands to the head and that’s a wrap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THAT'S IT!@PredatorToon gets the takedown, lands some NASTY GnP, and finishes Pearson in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rVgXMpaUs3 — UFC (@ufc) March 30, 2019

