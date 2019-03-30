UFC Philadelphia Highlights: Desmond Green Runs Through Ross Pearson

Desmond Green runs through Ross Pearson.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In round 1, Green scores a single-leg takedown and then unloads an endless stream of right hands to the head and that’s a wrap.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
