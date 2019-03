Jack Hermansson tapped David Branch.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Teh fight only lasted 49 seconds as Jack Hermansson locked in the gullotine choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Philadelphia. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.