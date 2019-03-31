UFC Philadelphia Highlights: Josh Emmett Flatlines Michael Johnson

Josh Emmett Flatlined Michael Johnson

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. When it looked like Emmet was about to lose by decision, he laneded a nasty over hand right that finished Johnson.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

