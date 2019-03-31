UFC Philadelphia Highlights: Justin Gaethje Smashes Edson Barboza

Justin Gaethje smashed Edson Barboza

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was action packed while it lasted until the former WSOF Champion landed a big right hook that finished the fight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9 — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019

