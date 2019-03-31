UFC Philadelphia Highlights: Justin Gaethje Smashes Edson Barboza

Justin Gaethje smashed Edson Barboza
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Philadelphia from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was action packed while it lasted until the former WSOF Champion landed a big right hook that finished the fight.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
